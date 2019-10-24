ALBUQUERQUE — Authorities say a former Bernalillo County firefighter has been arrested in nearly a decade-old sexual assault case.
County sheriff’s officials said 44-year-old Celso Montano was being held without bond on suspicion of kidnapping and criminal sexual penetration.
Authorities said Montano’s DNA matched a May 2009 rape case on the backlog.
It was unclear Wednesday if Montano had a lawyer.
The Albuquerque Journal reported Montano was charged in 2012 with multiple counts of kidnapping, rape and assault in separate attacks on four women over a three-month stretch.
He pleaded no contest in 2014 to two misdemeanor counts each of patronizing prostitution and criminal sexual contact.
According to the Journal, Montano was sentenced to three years in jail and probation. He already had served 18 months behind bars before his sentencing.
