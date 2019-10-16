Evidence-tampering charges dropped against Nuñez

Prosecutors have dropped several charges of tampering with evidence against Jordan Anthony Nuñez, who is accused in the 2017 beating death of 13-year-old Jeremiah Valencia at a home in Nambé.
The most serious of the charges against the 21-year-old Nuñez, child abuse resulting in death, remains, as do other counts of tampering with evidence. Nuñez is accused of helping his father, Thomas Wayne Ferguson, torture and abuse the boy and then bury the child’s body. Jeremiah’s mother, Tracy Ann Peña, pleaded guilty to abuse charges last year in the case and is facing a 12-year prison sentence.
Ferguson died in an apparent suicide at the Santa Fe County jail in April 2018.
The District Attorney’s Office dismissed seven counts against Nuñez related to evidence tampering and conspiracy to tamper with evidence on Oct. 10, court records show.
“As we prepare for trial, we determined that there were counts that needed to be merged,” said Henry Varela, a spokesman for the District Attorney’s Office, in an email Wednesday. “The counts that were dismissed would have merged with the remaining tampering counts and conspiracy counts at sentencing.”
Jury selection in the case is scheduled to begin in late March.
