Jeremy Farris, the general counsel for the state Department of Finance and Administration, has been selected to become the first executive director of the state Ethics Commission.
In a 7-0 vote, the commission picked Farris from a field of 23 applicants. Seven were interviewed Friday in Albuquerque.
Stuart Bluestone, a member of the commission, said the hope is Farris can begin by Nov. 1.
“We are really pleased we were able to choose Jeremy,” said Bluestone. “And I think I was speaking for everyone when I said how fortunate I felt about the high quality of the applications we received.”
The commission was created last year after 75 percent of the state’s voters backed a constitutional amendment and legislators passed a bill to create a seven-member panel to oversee the state’s laws on campaign finance, lobbying, financial disclosure rules and other areas of government conduct.
Farris is a former Rhodes Scholar.