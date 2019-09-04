An Española woman was killed in a head-on collision Monday morning on U.S. 285 in Taos County, just north of Ojo Caliente.
The crash occurred about 10:30 a.m., New Mexico State Police said in a news release Wednesday.
An initial investigation indicated Veronica Nicole Trujillo, 25, was driving a 2004 Chevy erratically on northbound U.S. 285 when, for unknown reasons, she made a U-turn and began driving southbound, police said.
The Chevy then crossed the center line and collided head on with a New Mexico Department of Transportation semi-truck driving northbound, according to the news release.
The state Office of the Medical Investigator pronounced Trujillo dead at the scene, police said. The driver of the semi-truck was uninjured.
Police said alcohol did not appear to be a factor in the crash, which is still being investigated.