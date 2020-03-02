Those with active misdemeanor bench warrants in the Española Municipal Court system can have them dismissed this week through an amnesty program.
The Second Chance Bench Warrant Program began Monday and ends Friday. Anyone wishing to participate can go to the Española Municipal Court, located at 1316 Calle Adelante Suite D, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Court Administrator Anna Squires said while people will be required to meet with Judge Stephen Salazar, they should not be afraid to come for fear of being arrested. The amnesty program will dismiss the warrant, along with associated court costs, and people will have the opportunity to either pay fines stemming from their original offense or enter into a payment plan.
Judges issue bench warrants when a person does not comply with court rules and requirements for offenses such as failing to appear in court or pay fines.
Squires said Salazar holds the program each year for one week and did it twice in 2019, during which 22 people had their bench warrants dismissed.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.