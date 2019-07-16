Enrollment increase for New Mexico medical pot program

FILE - This April 6, 2018, file photo shows the leaves of a marijuana plant inside Ultra Health's cultivation greenhouse in Bernalillo, N.M. Patient enrollment in New Mexico's medical marijuana program has increased by nearly 10% since the start of 2019. Medical marijuana provider Ultra Health on Monday, July 15, 2019, highlighted growth in the market for medical cannabis as the state overhauls cultivation limits. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan, File)