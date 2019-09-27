Empire Builders Supply Co., in place at 1802 Cerrillos Road since 1956, may be on its last legs.
A 75 percent sale has been advertised since Sunday. The owner of the business, who would not give his name, replied “no comment” when asked by The New Mexican on Friday if the store is closing.
Earlier in the month during the 45 percent sale, two employees said the store was not closing.
“We’re good,” one employee said .
Since the start of September, Empire Builders Supply has had sales starting at 35 percent and stepping up to 45 percent, 60 percent and then 75 percent.
The company started as Western Empire Builders Supply in 1947 and was located at 2300 Cerrillos Road before moving to its current address in about 1956, according to Empire Supply’s Facebook page and The New Mexican archives.
The “Western” was dropped in 1960, according to The New Mexican archives.
Locally owned hardware stores across the country have succumbed in the 21st century with the onslaught of The Home Depot and Lowe’s.
Empire Builders Supply continued on after The Home Depot arrived in Santa Fe in 1999 and Lowe’s followed in 2006.