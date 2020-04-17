Eloisa, the fine-dining modern Southwestern cuisine restaurant, will not reopen once the COVID-19 restrictions pass.
Drury Hotels' corporate office confirmed the permanent closure in a statement.
Chef John Rivera Sedlar opened Eloisa in the Drury Plaza Hotel as the hotel opened in 2015 in the former St. Vincent Hospital building. He named the restaurant after his grandmother. Sedlar retired Dec. 12 after his last day in the kitchen.
Mario Mendoza-Martinez, who had been on board since 2017, succeeded Sedlar as chef.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.