Police are investigating the death of a 75-year old man whose body was found around 7 a.m. Saturday in the Santa Fe River near the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe.
The man’s death is being investigated as an accident, but the cause has not yet been confirmed, said Lt. Michele Williams, a spokeswoman for the Santa Fe Police Department. The agency has not yet publicly released the man’s identity, but his family members have been notified of his death, she said.
Williams said the man’s wife had reported him missing and told police he had dementia.
“His wife called in that he was missing and that’s what prompted the search Saturday,” Williams said.
The man’s wife was not sure if he went missing sometime during the night or early Saturday from their home on the 500 block of Alto Street, she added.