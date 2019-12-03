LAS CRUCES — A Roman Catholic image of the Christ child popular in Latin America and the southwestern United States is the subject of a New Mexico exhibit.
The New Mexico State University Museum is scheduled Wednesday to unveil its exhibit on El Santo Niño de Atocha — a figure widely seen as a protector of children, prisoners, immigrants, poor workers and the seriously ill.
Organizers said they hope the exhibit will show Santo Niño de Atocha’s importance to the communities in the borderlands.
The exhibit will feature numerous photographs of the Santo Niño from churches in El Paso and in Chimayo.
It will be on display until spring 2020.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.