Santa Fe police are investigating a daylight robbery at a downtown shop in which a police report says the robber pulled a knife on an employee before fleeing with undisclosed stolen items.
The report said the man had been browsing in The Good Stuff on West San Francisco Street for about 45 minutes on Wednesday afternoon and walked up to the cash register with some merchandise after all other customers had left the store.
After the employee bagged the items, the man fumbled around as if looking for money, then pulled out a large knife and ordered the employee to give him all the money in the cash register and to give him her phone, the police report states.
When she told him she did not know where her phone was, he held the knife about six inches away from her face and demanded her phone a second time, the police report states.
After she said she still did not know where it was, the man pointed the knife at her and told her to go into the bathroom and lock the door.
He then told her that if she left the bathroom he would shoot her and that if she called the police, another person outside was ready to shoot her, the police report states.
While inside the bathroom, she heard the sound of the cash registering hitting the floor and a door slamming shut, the police report states, after which she left the bathroom and called 911.
When Officer Enrique Moreno arrived he saw the cash register and coins on the floor, the police report states.
The thief was described as about 5 feet, 9 inches tall, with a medium build and shaved eyebrows, and wearing khaki pants and a blue hat.
Ken Kordich, owner of the shop, which sells records, books and other items, declined to comment on the incident.
