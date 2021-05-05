Neuroacupuncture is explored in a new release by documentary filmmaker David Dearth that follows the work of local doctors Jason and Linda Hao, and their work treating neurological disorders such as stroke, spinal cord injury, post-traumatic stress disorder, multiple sclerosis, cerebral palsy and autism.
The film shows interviews with acupuncture patients; Western doctors; and the Haos, whose technique has a basis in traditional Chinese medicine.
The couple’s Neuro-Acupuncture Institute trains practitioners across the world who treat those who suffer from chronic neurological conditions.
A film trailer is available at vimeo.com/ondemand/returntolife with a link to video rental or purchase.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.