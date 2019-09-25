LAS CRUCES — The Doña Ana County Board of Commissioners considered an annexation petition submitted by the city of Sunland Park on Tuesday, but commissioners agreed that the land concerned is not within the city’s jurisdiction.
That’s because the land is in Santa Teresa, where some residents have filed a petition seeking to incorporate as a city. Sunland Park has appealed the case to the New Mexico Supreme Court.
Developer Mesilla Bolsom Properties is seeking to annex 18.9 acres to build residential and commercial properties.
“We believe that particular area of property that they’re trying to annex is under the control right now of the Board of County Commissioners, because of an incorporation petition that is still, in our mind, pending before this board even though it has gone from the board up to the supreme court,” county attorney Nelson Goodin said.
In addition, a case that could decide whether Sunland Park may proceed to annex land within the proposed city of Santa Teresa is pending before the New Mexico Court of Appeals.
Mary Gonzalez, president of the provisional government of Santa Teresa, which is backing the incorporation petition, said, “Everybody knows we’re in litigation. … We should be honoring and waiting for the supreme court to make a decision.”
Gonzalez’s group has been seeking the incorporation of Santa Teresa as a city since 2015.
The annexation was not subject to the commissioners’ approval, but Sunland Park forwarded the petition seeking comments from the board as part of its process.
Commissioners unanimously approved sending a letter to Sunland Park Mayor Javier Perea and the Sunland Park City Council arguing that the city does not have jurisdiction over the proposed annexation.
During public comments, Santa Teresa resident Violet Gibson remarked, “This is the second time that people have attempted to annex property that we have requested be incorporated. It makes me wonder if people are aware of the rules or if they’re trying to go around them.”