New Mexico’s State Land Office has hired two staff members for its new renewable energy office, which aims to triple renewable energy generation on state trust land.
The new hires, director Jeremy Lewis and analyst Kelly Haug, will be in charge of managing existing projects, bringing in new ones and acting as liaisons with the renewable energy industry, the State Land Office said in a statement Thursday.
The new office was created with funding approved in this year’s legislative session. Currently, there are 17 active renewable energy leases on state trust lands and more than 30 pending applications.