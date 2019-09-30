The Albuquerque-based Dion’s pizza chain will open its second Santa Fe eatery Thursday on the south side near Cerrillos Road and Las Soleras Drive.
Dion’s, located between Starbucks and McDonald’s, is the latest addition to the 14-acre commercial cluster that is part of the 553-acre Las Soleras development along Interstate 25 and Cerrillos Road.
Dion’s was established in 1978 in Albuquerque and has evolved into 24 stores in New Mexico, Colorado and Texas.
The interior design features a new look that is only found in four locations. The restaurant has a pick-up window for call-ahead, online and app orders, according to a news release.
“We are excited to be part of the growth of Santa Fe,” CEO Mark Herman said in a statement. “We aimed to open in a convenient spot where many locals live, shop and work.”
The first Dion’s in Santa Fe opened in 2005 at 2014 Cerrillos Road near St. Michael’s Drive. Dion’s also plans to open a store in Roswell in winter.
Dion’s is short for Dionysus, the Greek god of wine. Dion’s founders Jon Patten and Bill Scott originally planned to open a Greek restaurant in Albuquerque when they bought a pizza establishment and never got around to converting it to Greek.