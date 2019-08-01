DEXTER — A park in southeastern New Mexico town has been closed after a swarm of killer bees attacked two people.
Dexter Fire and Rescue Chief Justin Powell told the Roswell Daily Record that two workers for an internet service provider were stung more than100 times Tuesday in Dexter.
Powell said the workers were repairing equipment on top of an unused water tower at the park when they were attacked.
He says the bees chased the workers who climbed from the tower and ran away screaming.
Powell said two police officers, three firefighters and emergency medical personnel who responded also were stung.
Firefighters later doused foam onto a bee’s nest in the park.
Officials said the town will let the bees calm down and seek a bee expert to remove them.