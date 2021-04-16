A man’s body was found Friday morning in a gully next to El Dorado Supermarket in the Eldorado subdivision south of Santa Fe.
Juan Ríos, a spokesman for the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office, said authorities believe the man died from a medical condition and not any sort of foul play.
A call came in around 12:30 p.m. Friday reporting a body had been discovered near the Agora Shopping Center, Ríos said. “It seems the individual had some sort of medical episode where he was discovered.”
Officers were able to identify the man but did not release his name.
The sheriff’s office did not provide further information.
