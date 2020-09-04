State District Judge Jason Lidyard postponed a pretrial detention hearing Friday for a 19-year-old Hernandez man accused of kidnapping a 14-year-old girl, holding her against her will and raping her multiple times over a two-week period.
Kevin Martinez is charged with 18 counts of rape and various other charges after the girl escaped and told her grandmother she was pregnant, according to an affidavit filed in the case.
Sydney West, Martinez’s public defender, told the judge she needed more time to review discovery in the case and prepare for the hearing, during which state prosecutors will argue Martinez is dangerous and should be held without bond until trial.
Assistant District Attorney Ihsan Ahmed did not oppose the motion and told the judge to schedule several hours for the hearing to allow him to provide details for all of the charges against Martinez.
Lidyard reset the hearing for Sept. 14. Martinez will remain at the Rio Arriba County Detention Center until then.
