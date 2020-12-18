TAOS — A man accused of causing a crash that killed a cyclist Wednesday afternoon in Taos is facing a charge of vehicular homicide.
Around 3 p.m. Wednesday, authorities said, multiple agencies responded to a report that a red Ford F-150 hit a cyclist at 5280 Paseo del Pueblo Sur, near the Speedway gas station.
Taos County sheriff's deputies found 61-year-old Delubino "Tuti" Casias unresponsive in the southbound lane of the roadway. Emergency responders took him to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Casias was a lifelong resident of Ranchos de Taos.
The driver of the truck was identified as Henry Samora, who was accused of attempting to leave the scene with a friend when sheriff's deputies arrived. He was charged with one count of homicide by vehicle and may face other charges in the crash, which backed up traffic for three hours.
According to a news release from the Taos County Sheriff's Office, witnesses said Samora was driving "in an aggressive manor prior to the crash."
Court records indicate Samora was charged in April with a count of receiving or transferring stolen motor vehicles.
Hi all, My name is Mitchell Jones. I'm a local independent filmmaker and I was a primary witness to this atrocious accident. I'm interested in producing a video memorial for Tuti and am hoping to find those of you who may have known him/have a connection to his family. Please reach out! Respectfully, Jonester181@gmail.com
If that photo is an example of mask wearing in jails and officials' seemingly total lack of concern than it is no wonder COVID 19 has hit jails and prisons so hard. Another example of the New Mexican showing what not to do re mask wearing.
Unless they made him pull the mask down for a better mug shot?
According to a news release from the Taos County Sheriff's Office, witnesses said Samora was driving "in an aggressive manor prior to the crash."
It must have been a big house if it were aggressive
Help Wanted: Editor to review news pieces. Contact the Santa Fe New Mexican...
I wonder if that was the spelling in the police report, since the Taos paper also has that spelling.
https://www.taosnews.com/news/crime/local-cyclist-hit-by-vehicle-dies-in-ranchos-de-taos/article_86df633a-3ff7-11eb-bf3e-93b43863d316.html
This is the same story as printed in the Taos News, look at the by-line. The two newspapers are sister publications and often reproduce each other's works.
Spelling counts [grammar, more] but this guy wiped some poor cyclist out permanently. Looks intoxicated to the uninformed observer.
