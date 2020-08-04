Several teens told Santa Fe County sheriff's investigators they saw Estevan Montoya and Fedonta "JB" White get into a fight at a party early Saturday morning before the fatal shooting that took the life of White, a Santa Fe High School basketball star who had planned to play at the University of New Mexico this year.
One witness told a deputy White, 18, "appeared to swing 'punch' " at Montoya prior to the shooting, according to a newly released court document.
The juvenile statement of probable cause, filed in the First Judicial District Court's Children's Court Division, says multiple witnesses at the Chupadero party identified 16-year-old Montoya as the shooter.
Montoya is facing four felony charges, including an open count of murder.
The District Attorney's Office has said it will file a notice with the court seeking adult sanctions against Montoya. If the motion is approved by a judge, the teen would be considered a serious youthful offender and subject to the same penalties for first-degree murder as an adult.
The names of the witnesses were redacted from the complaint, "as those identities contain information of juvenile individuals which could endanger their lives," sheriff's office spokesman Juan Ríos wrote in an email.
