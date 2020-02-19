Reward.jpg

Santa Fe police are seeking information on this man in connection with a Jan. 16 armed robbery of jewelry store Moxie.

 Courtesy image

Santa Fe Crime Stoppers is offering $1,000 rewards for information leading to an arrest in two downtown armed robberies that occurred in January.

The group is seeking information about a Jan. 8 incident in which a man, described as having his eyebrows shaved off, used a large knife to rob the Good Stuff record store, 401 W. San Francisco St.

Crime Stoppers also is seeking information about the Jan. 16 armed robbery of Moxie, a jewelry store at 125 E. Palace Ave. A man is said to have used a large knife to rob the store. Santa Fe police released a photo of a man wearing a brown jacket and beanie.

It is unknown whether the same man is involved in both robberies, according to a news release.

Anyone with information on the robberies is urged to call Santa Fe police Detective Rebecca Hilderbrandt at 505-955-5265 or Crime Stoppers at 505-955-5050.

