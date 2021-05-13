A small fire that ignited on private land and spread to Santa Fe National Forest was quickly brought under control Thursday.
A Sandoval County fire crew responded to the Cerro Pelado Fire near Forest Road 10. Forest Service teams were called out at 3:20 p.m. when the fire — estimated at 5 to 10 acres — spread to federal land, a Santa Fe National Forest spokeswoman said.
By 4:40 p.m., the teams stopped the fire's spread and canceled the request for helicopters to provide air support.
