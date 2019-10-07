A late afternoon crash Monday on the north side of downtown Santa Fe left two vehicles heavily damaged, one of them overturned in the roadway near the Allsup’s convenience store on Paseo de Peralta near North Guadalupe Street.
The crash was reported shortly after 4:30 p.m., police said.
Initial reports to police indicated one person may have been hospitalized for minor injuries.
The collission left a gray Toyota pickup overturned in the middle of eastbound Paseo de Peralta, snarling traffic. The other vehicle involved in the crash, a maroon Honda SUV, sustained heavy front end damage.