A motorcyclist was killed Monday evening in a crash with a vehicle at the intersection of Herrera Drive and Cerrillos Road near the Walmart Supercenter and Interstate 25.
Santa Fe police Capt. Matthew Champlin said the collision occurred at 5:17 p.m., and the cause had not been determined by late Monday.
Police would not release the name of the victim until their next of kin has been notified, Champlin said.
The motorcycle driver died at the scene, he said. No one else involved in the crash was injured.
As of 8 p.m. Monday, northbound Herrera Drive remained closed, and traffic traveling eastbound on Cerrillos Road had been reduced to one lane.
