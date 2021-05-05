Santa Fe County's COVID-19 numbers launched upward Wednesday in the state Department of Health's daily coronavirus report.
The department said the county reported 20 new cases, a big rise in a week when its count had hovered in the single figures.
Of the state's top 10 ZIP codes for new COVID-19 cases, two were in the greater Santa Fe area — 87507 and 87508, with eight each.
Officials reported 214 new cases statewideand two new COVID-19 deaths — a man in his 80s from Bernalillo County and a woman in her 60s from Roosevelt County.
In all, 4,085 New Mexicans have died due to the virus.
The state said 144 people were in New Mexico hospitals with COVID-19. One Santa Fe congregate care facility, Brookdale Santa Fe, was listed as having reported at least one positive case in the past 28 days.
The state continues to march toward a 50 percent vaccination rate. On Wednesday, the Department of Health's COVID-19 dashboard showed 45.4 percent of those eligible were fully vaccinated. Nearly 59 percent had received at least one shot.
