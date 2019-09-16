The New Mexico Court of Appeals upheld a District Court judge’s ruling that settlement agreements between the state’s former prison health care provider and New Mexico inmates who filed lawsuits against the company are public record.
The appellate court also upheld state District Judge Raymond Ortiz’s 2017 ruling that Corizon Health should pay legal fees the Santa Fe New Mexican, Albuquerque Journal and the New Mexico Foundation for Open Government incurred litigating the issue after the company refused to release the settlements, claiming its contract allowed it to keep those deals secret.
The newspapers and the transparency group had sued Corizon over its refusal to release the settlements, contending the company and the state Corrections Department couldn’t dodge New Mexico’s public records law through contract provisions.
Corizon, the largest provider of inmate health care in the nation, until 2016 held a $37.5 million annual contract with the state to treat inmates in New Mexico prisons. In the nine years it held the contract, it paid out about $4.5 million to inmates who alleged wrongdoing.
The bulk of those settlements were reached with inmates who claimed they were sexually assaulted by a doctor employed by Corizon at two separate state facilities.
Corizon could not be reached for comment late Monday.