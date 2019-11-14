ALBUQUERQUE — Bernalillo County commissioners have named a portion of a busy road after one of the United States’ most recognizable Latina activists, Dolores Huerta.
The board voted this week to rename part of Bridge Boulevard in Albuquerque’s South Valley as Avenida Dolores Huerta.
A native New Mexican, Huerta moved to California and later helped form the United Farm Workers union with Cesar Chavez in the 1960s. She has been an advocate for women and immigrants.
Avenida Dolores Huerta will run from the county boundary at the Rio Grande west to Isleta Boulevard. A park along the road was renamed for Huerta in 2017.
A portion of Bridge Boulevard from the river east to Fourth Street falls within Albuquerque’s jurisdiction. The city plans to vote on a similar measure.
