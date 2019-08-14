Councilor Ives is Cultural Affairs’ new general counsel

After working for the Trust for Public Lands for 21 1/2 years, Santa Fe City Councilor Peter Ives has a new job as general counsel of the state Department of Cultural Affairs.
Ives, who announced earlier this year he won’t seek a third term on the City Council, said Wednesday his decision to leave the Trust for Public Lands was difficult.
“There are some people I dearly love at the Trust for Public Lands,” he said of the nonprofit, which works to create parks and promote conservation. “There was saying at the [Trust for Public Lands]: ‘I came for the mission, but I stayed for the people.’ It is a wonderful organization in that sense because there are so many people passionate about conservation, about that connection of land to people, and to some degree, that will carry on at the Department of Cultural Affairs.”
Cultural Affairs Secretary Debra Garcia y Griego, who used to work for the city as Arts Commission director, said in an email the search for a general counsel “took considerable time and effort given the unique and multiple sets of law” that are part of the department’s operation, including land and property leases, state and federal historic preservation, and tribal law.
“Ultimately, three [candidates] were interviewed for the position,” she wrote. “Peter Ives was the most qualified, with a résumé that included experience in nearly all applicable areas.”
Ives, who joined the department last month, will be paid $85,000 annually.