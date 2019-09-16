The Santa Fe City Council, as expected, confirmed the appointment of Jarel LaPan Hill as interim city manager Monday.
LaPan Hill, a Santa Fe native and 1999 graduate of Capital High School, replaces Erik Litzenberg, a former city fire chief who resigned after a little more than a year on the job. He is now Santa Fe County’s fire chief.
LaPan Hill, 38, plans to go back to her job as Mayor Alan Webber’s chief of staff after a full-time city manager is found.
“I vote yes [on the appointment], and I vote thank you to Jarel for agreeing to step up and take on this responsibility,” the mayor said during the special council meeting. “We’re very grateful and appreciative of you, and I know this will be a good experience for us and hopefully for you.”
Webber promised LaPan Hill, who was accompanied by her family, including her husband and two young children, that he would make a “vigorous search” for a full-time city manager.