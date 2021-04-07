New Mexico State Police said they arrested two Colorado fugitives in mid-March wanted for vehicle theft and robbery.
Kameron Antonio Martinez, 19, and Eric Terrel Lockhart, 18, both of Colorado Springs, were arrested after fleeing from a state police officer who had attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The two were seen driving in a GMC pickup on Interstate 25 in Santa Fe County near Lamy. When the officer tried to pull over the truck, a pursuit began.
State police used a tire deflation device to stop the vehicle near the Cerrillos Road on-ramp. After the driver pulled over, police arrested Martinez and Lockhart, according to a news release issued Wednesday.
The truck was reported stolen from Colorado Springs, according to the news release.
Martinez and Lockhart were booked into the Santa Fe County jail and will be extradited to Colorado.
