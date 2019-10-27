Santa Fe should brace for a cold snap or two this week, as two storm systems are expected to move through the area.
A storm moving south from Colorado will sweep through the northern part of the state Monday, bringing perhaps a dusting of snow and temperatures that will rise no higher than the mid-40s, according to meteorologist Jennifer Schoemake of the National Weather Service in Albuquerque.
“It will move through quite quickly,” she said. “Most of the precipitation will be done by the noon hour with much drier conditions prevailing during the afternoon and evening hours before the storm heads off to the great plains.”
Then, a second storm system, this one from Canada, will move into the region late Tuesday or early Wednesday.
“That will be quite cold,” Schoemake said. “Temperatures in the Santa Fe area will struggle to reach 40 and on Wednesday night it could be in the low to mid-teens. Not much precipitation, but the biggest challenge will be the cold.”
That system should move out of the area by late Wednesday, but cold temperatures will remain into Friday, she said, making trick-or-treating a cool affair this year.
“It’s gonna be quite cold for Halloween,” she said.
