CLOVIS — A U.S. Special Tactics airman is scheduled to be presented a Silver Star Medal during a ceremony at Cannon Air Force Base.
The U.S. Air Force said this week U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Cody Smith will be awarded Friday the nation’s third highest medal for gallantry against an armed enemy of the U.S. in combat.
Smith will be honored for his role in securing the safety of his joint and partner force members during national parliamentary elections in Afghanistan.
The U.S. Air Force said Smith exposed himself to danger to control airstrikes and assist dozens of injured civilians from the enemy’s ambush. Smith was specifically targeted and hit by hostile fire.
Smith is an ST combat controller with the 26th Special Tactics Squadron.
