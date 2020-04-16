A man asked to wait outside an Allsup's convenience store that was limiting the number of customers due to the governor's public health order, is accused of assaulting a store clerk.
According to a Santa Fe police report, the man, who was not been identified, entered the Allsup's at 4680 Airport Road just after 6 p.m. April 10. The clerk, Rajashkumar Patel, told the man the store was allowing only five people inside at a time because of restrictions to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
The man then began punching Patel in the face, the report said. "[Another cashier] heard the male telling Mr. Patel that this is not a jail and you cannot tell me what to do," an officer wrote in the report.
The man left the store, and Patel followed him to a gray Chevy Equinox to get a license plate number, but Patel was unable to read its temporary tag, the report said.
The man got out of the Chevy and began hitting Patel in the face again before driving away.
Police were unable to find the man, the report said. Patel had red marks, bruising and cuts on his face, the officer wrote.
