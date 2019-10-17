Six city vehicles were vandalized at Santa Fe’s Genoveva Chavez Community Center early Thursday, according to police.
Officers who responded to an alarm at the community center on Rodeo Road at about 3:45 a.m. found the damaged vehicles — many with broken windshields — on the northwest side of the building, a police report said. The damage was estimated at around $2,800.
Officers also found smoke coming from a bucket next to one of the vehicles and an unsecured door on the northeast side of the building leading to the gym, the report said.
Officers said no one was found inside building.
Community center staff said security cameras were being worked on at the time and it was not clear whether they had been on that morning.
The city vehicles had been secured when the community center closed at 9:45 p.m. Wednesday night, the report said.
