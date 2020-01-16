A public meeting Thursday evening to solicit public input on a proposed crossing over the Arroyo de los Chamisos has been postponed "due to continuing snow in Santa Fe" and will be rescheduled at a later date, the city said.
The inclement weather also prompted the city to reschedule Thursday's Planning Commission meeting for Jan. 23 and to delay opening administrative offices until 10 a.m. Friday.
The Genoveva Chavez Community Center and Fort Marcy Recreation Center closed at 6 p.m. Thursday and were scheduled to reopen at 8 pm. Friday, the city said in a news release.
"The city regrets any inconvenience caused by our weather closures and reminds everyone to drive safely and look out for their neighbors," the news release stated.
I just saw the sign for this meeting tonight -- too late to attend, so am glad it is being reschedule. The link to the Arroyo Crossing Phase A report is not working for me. I have not noticed any stories about this issue in the New Mexican, unless this has to do with the proposed crossing in the area of the fairgrounds.
Thank you for posting that information!
