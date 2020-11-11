The City Council on Tuesday unanimously confirmed the appointment of seven members and two alternates to the new Santa Fe Women's Commission.
The members are Candice L. Flint, who will serve as chairwoman; Sascha Anderson; Olivia Sloan; Araseli Varela; Fatima Van Hattum; Gabriela Schwenker; and Vickie L. Gabin. The alternates are Kate Cleaver and Carla Bachechi.
The commission has one mission: to find ways of making Santa Fe better for women and girls, the city said in January.
"The definition of ‘women’ or ‘women and girls’ as it relates to [the resolution establishing the commission] shall consistently include and refer to women and girls, transgender women, self-identifying women and girls, and gender non-confirming individuals, including in the composition and the mission of this commission," the city said.
Appointments to the commission were slow-going, partly because of the coronavirus pandemic.
