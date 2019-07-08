Mayor Alan Webber and the City Council are taking City Hall back on the road.
Wednesday’s regularly scheduled City Council meeting will be held at Tipton Hall at the former Santa Fe University of Art and Design campus, 1600 St. Michael’s Drive.
The so-called Council on Your Corner meeting will follow the normal agenda, starting with an afternoon session at 5 p.m., followed by an evening session at 7 p.m.
“Council on Your Corner meetings are a proactive effort to engage the community where they live, rather than asking the community to come to us,” Webber said in a statement. “So far, it’s working: We had a great turnout for our last meeting at the Southside [Branch] Library. We hope they will continue to be a user-friendly way to make your voice heard in city government.”