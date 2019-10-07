The city of Santa Fe meeting schedule this week is proof that well-intentioned plans don’t always work out.
This week’s Santa Fe City Council session was moved from Wednesday to Tuesday in observance of Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the year in Judaism, when the city’s governing body approved its meeting calendar earlier this year.
But Yom Kippur — also known as the Day of Atonement — actually begins at sundown on Tuesday and ends Wednesday evening, so it’s possible neither Mayor Alan Webber nor his interim city manager, Jarel LaPan Hill, who are both Jewish, will not attend the evening session, scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Sundown is around 6:38 p.m.
While the day is different, the location isn’t. The meeting, which begins with an afternoon session at 5 o’clock, will be held in council chambers at City Hall, 200 Lincoln Ave.