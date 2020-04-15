The Santa Fe City Council has scheduled a special meeting May 4 to direct city staff to enter into an exclusive negotiation agreement with one of two remaining candidates to become the master developer of the city-owned midtown campus.
The meeting was postponed twice before, on March 25 and April 13, due to the COVID-19 crisis and the inability to complete agreement documents.
The city stressed the meeting will only start negotiations with a potential master developer that could last a year and that no master plan or development plan will be under consideration.
The meeting will also introduce the finalist master developer to the public to “highlight their general approach, experience, and capacity for redeveloping the midtown site,” according to a city news release.
The two remaining master developer applicants are KDC Real Estate Development & Investments/Cienda Partners of Dallas and Singapore-based Raffles Education Corp.
The city said details will be shared at a later date on how the public can participate in the virtual event.
