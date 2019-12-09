The Santa Fe Public Works Committee endorsed a resolution Monday that calls for an exchange of property between the city and the state of New Mexico.
The city of Santa Fe wants to acquire five state-owned parcels to consolidate property adjacent to the midtown campus, which the city is eyeing for redevelopment, and the state wants to acquire two city-owned parcels because they’re currently under long-term leases with the city.
“There have been preliminary discussions about a land swap but no commitments have been made,” said Thom Cole, a spokesman with the state General Services Department. “Any deal would have to be signed off by the governor, the Board of Finance and the Legislature.”
