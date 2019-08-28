SAN MATEO — A wildfire in Cibola National Forest continues to grow as around 130 firefighters work to fight the inferno.
New Mexico and federal fire officials said late Tuesday the blaze had swelled to 8 square miles and was around 28 percent contained.
Recent rains have created favorable conditions, allowing fire managers from the Cibola National Forest and National Grasslands to manage the wildfire near an inactive stratovolcano in the San Mateo Mountains.
Officials said the fire was caused Aug. 4 by lightning. It’s located about 100 miles west of Albuquerque.