A fire outside a Santa Fe Walgreens early Thursday morning was extinguished before causing serious damage to the store, but caused an estimated $30,000 damage to electrical equipment outside, police said.
A Santa Fe police officer on patrol overnight noticed cardboard bundles on fire outside the Walgreens on south St. Francis Drive at about 12:45 a.m.
Officer Brandon Martinez tried to put out the flames with his fire extinguisher but the fire grew too large, according to police reports. The Santa Fe Fire Department arrived a short time later and was able to put out the fire, but not before it spread to other bundles and had begun to light a nearby transformer aflame.
Damage to the transformer and other electrical equipment was estimated at around $30,000, the reports said.
An exterior wall of the Walgreens had minor burn damage.
Police were examining nearby surveillance footage, and no one responsible for starting the fire was found in the area, the reports said.
The Santa Fe Police Department in a Facebook post credited Martinez for his quick response, which the department said helped prevent the fire from spreading to the Walgreens.