The social media rumor is false, insists Cafe Pasqual founder, owner and chef Katharine Kagel.
“That’s absolute nonsense,” she said of the Facebook rumors that her popular restaurant has closed for good.
She said she intends to reopen the 41-year-old restaurant “as soon as it’s safe.”
“We love our work and we adore our people,” Kagel said. “We have no intention of going away."
Kagel shut down Cafe Pasqual’s in mid-March and, except for a couple of days, has not done curbside, delivery or outdoor service. The restaurant remained closed during the period that indoor dining was allowed at 50 percent capacity. She said the dining room is just too small for 50 percent capacity to make sense.
Kagel opened Cafe Pasqual’s in 1979, and it has been a fixture at Don Gaspar Avenue and Water Street ever since.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.