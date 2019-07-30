Santa Fe merchants are mounting their third Downtown First Friday event, with 11 businesses staying open until 7 p.m. this Friday.
The merchant count has grown from eight for the initial Downtown First Friday, said Ivan Barnett, owner of Patina Gallery and co-creator of the event with La Fonda on the Plaza Chairwoman Jenny Kimball.
The stops will be at:
• Patina Gallery, 131 W. Palace Ave.
• La Fonda, 100 E. San Francisco St.
• More Spirited Goods, 220 Shelby St.
• True West, 130 Lincoln Ave.
• Antieau Gallery, 134 W Water St.
• Faust Gallery, 114 E Palace Ave.
• IAIA Museum of Contemporary Native Arts, 108 Cathedral Place.
• Georgia O’Keeffe Museum, 217 Johnson St.
• TOKo Enterprises, 101 Marcy St.
• The Owings Gallery, 120 E. Marcy St.
• Webster Enterprises, 54 Lincoln Ave.
These business will be open until 7 p.m. instead of their usual closing times around 5 to 5:30 p.m. on First Friday for at least the next 12 months.
“At this point, everyone is doing their own thing as far as what is being offered or highlighted,” Barnett said. “Those locations that did special offering or shows [or] events were quite pleased with the response.”