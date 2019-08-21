The deck of a 50-year-old bridge in downtown Santa Fe is getting a makeover, due in large part to funding from the state.
The New Mexico Department of Transportation said Wednesday the Santa Fe River bridge on the south side of the intersection of Guadalupe and Alameda streets is poised to receive $712,500 for deck rehabilitation. The infrastructure project is among more than four dozen statewide that will share nearly $50 million in local government transportation funds.
“Infrastructure is an essential component of local economic development,” Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said in a statement. “For far too many years, New Mexico communities have been burdened by the deteriorating conditions of our public infrastructure. It will take time and focus to get where we need to be, but we have begun the process and will see it through expeditiously.”
John Romero, the city of Santa Fe’s Engineering Division director, said the bridge deck is showing signs of deterioration, which is “affecting both the rideability and the integrity of the bridge.”
The city is expected to kick in $37,500 into the project, bringing the total estimated cost to $750,000. Construction is scheduled to begin next year, Romero said.