Los Alamos police are offering a $250 reward for information leading to an arrest in seven business break-ins.
Operations Commander Oliver Morris said burglars hit Top Nails and Spa, China Palace, Daniel's Cafe, Viola’s Restaurant, Subway, Los Alamos Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, and Petree Garden Center and Florist between 1 and 2 a.m. Saturday.
Most businesses reported broken windows. At Subway, the front glass was rammed with a van to get to the cash register.
Morris said officers recovered a van stolen from Los Alamos Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. They are looking for information on a car spotted with the van, as well as a suspect who was captured on surveillance footage. To view the footage, visit vimeo.com/user111050420.
Morris asked anyone with information to call Los Alamos County Crime Stoppers at 505-662-8282.
Santa Fe police said there were at least two break-ins early Saturday in Santa Fe.
Lt. Lawrence Barnett said Santacafé on Washington Avenue and Discount Tire on Cerrillos Road near Baca Street were broken into. Barnett said he was unsure if they were related to the string of burglaries in Los Alamos.
