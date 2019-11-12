SAN DIEGO — A federal appeals court has heard arguments to halt the military-funded construction of President Donald Trump’s border wall with Mexico.
American Civil Liberties Union attorney Dror Ladin told a panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco that the administration is building it quickly since the Supreme Court denied an emergency plea in July to temporarily put construction on hold.
The ACLU said the wall is going up in Organ Pipe National Monument in Arizona, more bulldozers are being dispatched and large amounts of water are being used to make concrete.
Ladin said the ACLU would ask for the wall to be demolished if the group wins its case after it is built.
The administration said Trump was allowed to divert Pentagon funds to build it.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.