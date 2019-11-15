LUKEVILLE, Ariz. — The U.S. Border Patrol said an agent shot and wounded a Russian man suspected of crossing the border illegally in Arizona.
The agency said Friday that the man was flown to a Phoenix hospital and is expected to survive.
The Border Patrol said the unidentified agent attempted to arrest the man Thursday just east of the border town Lukeville.
Authorities said a physical altercation followed and the agent shot the man. The agent was not seriously injured.
The Border Patrol has faced criticism over its use of force in the past, but the number of shootings has fallen over the past few years.
Earlier this month, an agent shot and killed a gunman who opened fire near Sunland Park.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.