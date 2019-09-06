A Santa Fe cafeteria restaurant was briefly evacuated early Friday afternoon after someone called in a bomb threat, police said.
The incident occurred at about 12:30 p.m. at Furr’s Family Dining, 522 West Cordova Road, Lt. Sean Strahon said.
Strahon said the Santa Fe Police Department’s bomb squad — which was at the ready as the city’s Fiestas events were getting underway downtown — responded and “determined very quickly” there was no explosive inside the cafeteria, and lunch resumed.
By about 1 p.m., the cafeteria had re-opened, an employee said.
The threat, delivered to a 911 operator from a cell phone, came from a female voice, Strahon said.
Police were still investigating whether they will be able to trace the call.