Authorities recovered the body of a Santa Fe teenager Wednesday from Abiquiú Lake, according to KOB-TV.
Marques Barraza, 19, was reported missing Tuesday, and his friends said he had tried to swim from a small island in the lake to the shore.
Officer Dusty Francisco, a New Mexico State Police spokesman, said the agency's dive team assisted the Rio Arriba County Sheriff's Office in the search for Barraza.
The dive team was unable to find Barraza on Tuesday, according to the TV station, but recovered his body Wednesday morning.
While the perimeter of the lake was closed during the search, it has since reopened.
